FBI agent accused of dropping, firing gun while dancing at Denver nightclub due in court

DENVER -- The off-duty FBI agent accused of accidentally shooting a patron in a Denver bar last month is due back in court on Tuesday morning.

Bishop was partying at Mile High Spirits Distillery at 2201 Lawrence St. on the morning of June 2.

Cellphone video shows the 29-year-old agent doing a backflip, the gun flying out of its holster. When Bishop went to pick it up, the gun discharged, hitting a man in the leg.

The man, identified as Tom Reddington, is recovering. Bishop was released to an FBI supervisor that night.

Bishop turned himself in on June 12 and the next day, a judge granted the lowest level of supervision, allowing him to return to Washington where he lives and works.

He has been charged with second-degree assault, a felony that could send him to prison for up to six years.

Prosecutors said additional charges might be filed based on the results of a pending blood alcohol content analysis of Bishop.

The FBI has not commented on the case, other to say it is cooperating with the Denver Police Department.