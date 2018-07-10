Family catches police chase on camera in Castle Rock neighborhood

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. – There were tense moments as police chased a stolen SUV with three suspects inside through a quiet Castle Rock neighborhood.

“Get in, get in, get in, Josh get in” Karen Janda told her son.

You can hear the urgency in Janda’s voice. She watched a police chase unfold right in front of her home.

“My heart was racing. It was very chaotic,” Janda said.

Janda was outside with her kids around 8:30p.m. on Monday when she saw police cars race down her street. She lives in the Meadows off of Trailblazer Way. She grabbed her phone and started recording. In the video, you can see the suspects drive the wrong way on Trailblazer, pop the curb – and narrowly miss hitting a car. Then the driver slammed into another vehicle.

“We saw it coming straight at us, so we ran into the window well,” Brent Janda.

Karen’s sons were in the yard and took cover in a window-well in case the suspect veered off the street.

“There was total disregard by the driver of this stolen car to stop,” Steve Johnson, Chief Deputy with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said.

Chief Johnson said the original call stemmed from Castle Rock Police. CRPD told FOX 31 around 6 p.m. the suspects were involved in a theft in the 5600 block of Allen Way. CRPD attempted to pull the driver over but they refused to stop. Police aired the license plate and Douglas County Deputies helped locate and pursuit the vehicle.

The Problem Solvers asked how officers determine if or when to call off a chase.

“If we feel we can do it safely we’re going to protect our community and chase you. We are not going to have you driving through here with reckless disregard and think you’re going to get away with it,” Chief Johnson said.

Deputies used Spike Stripes about a mile and a half from Janda’s home. The SUV came to a stop near Prairie Hawk and Low Meadow. Chief Johnson said two of the suspects were arrested, while the third took off running into a nearby vacant home. Ultimately a K9 helped take him down.

“I think our law enforcement did a phenomenal job stopping this. I’m just glad this ended without anyone getting hurt,” Janda said.

The driver, Shandal DeHerrera, is charged with motor vehicle theft, eluding, reckless driving, DUI and driving without a license. Brendan Cano was booked into jail on a no bond warrant out of Pueblo County. David Gonzales is being charged with third degree criminal trespass, resisting and obstruction.