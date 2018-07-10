Developmentally disabled man missing after wandering from campsite

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. – The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office continues to search for Travis “Cody” Dickson, who was reported missing Sunday evening after walking away from his campsite in the Pike National Forest.

Cody, 22, is developmentally disabled, 6-feet-3 and 275 pounds.

He has brown hair and hazel eyes and was last seen wearing a “Deadpool” T-shirt, blue jean shorts, and black hiking boots.

Cody had been camping with relatives when he left their campsite near Buck Gulch Trail at 6:15 p.m. on July 8.

Tuesday, the Colorado Bureau of Investigation issued a statewide alert for Cody and the Sheriff’s Office is requesting anyone who sees Cody or has information about his whereabouts to please call 303-271-0211 or their local law enforcement agency.