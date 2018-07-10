× Chipotle to take 400 jobs from Denver as it leaves offices

DENVER — Chipotle will be taking away nearly 400 corporate-level jobs from Denver as it moves its headquarters to Southern California.

The Denver Post reports the burrito chain filed a notice late last month with the Colorado labor department, outlining plans to close its two Denver offices by March.

According to the filing, an undisclosed number of Denver workers will be laid off while others will be offered relocation. The filing included a list of eliminated positions with most of the losses coming from the human resources and information technology departments.

Chipotle announced earlier this year that it would close its Denver and New York corporate offices and open new headquarters in Newport Beach, California.

The first Chipotle opened in Denver in 1993. It now has more than 2,400 restaurants.