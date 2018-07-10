Aurora family’s two dogs die after being poisoned

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AURORA, Colo. -- An Aurora family is still reeling after not one, but both of their dogs were poisoned this past weekend. Both animals died.

Adam and Jennifer Miller have three young girls in addition to their dogs.

They say they're not used to the quiet the dogs' absence has suddenly created.

"I don't even know how to feel. I miss the scratching at the gate and the barking," Jennifer Miller said.

The Miller's don't know if their dogs were intentionally poisoned, but they are adamant their pets didn't get into anything toxic at home.

The family's 7 year-old dog, Broncos, was the first to pass away. The family knew something was wrong when Broncos started whimpering Sunday night and then started having seizures.

"He died in our garage with Marlin at his side," said Jennifer.

Marlin is Broncos' best buddy.

The Miller's say Marlin seemed to be 'ok' initially, but that changed just hours after Broncos passed away.

"We kind of just chalked it up to he was sad, until his breathing started changing and then he wouldn't stand up and walk," said Jennifer.

The Miller's rushed Marlin to the vet but it was too late. Seven Hills Veterinary Hospital tells FOX31 they believe the dogs ingested some kind of poison, likely xyletol, a sugar substitute harmless in humans but extremely toxic to dogs.

"We've scoured our backyard to see if there's something they potentially could have gotten into," said Adam Miller

The Miller's tell FOX31 they fear someone may have poisoned their pets, which is why they are warning neighbors to be vigilant, just in case it's happening.

The way I'm feeling right now, I don't want anyone else to feel. I's tough enough losing a pet, let alone losing two within four hours," Jennifer Miller said.