Scorching temperatures continue ahead of 2 pushes of monsoon moisture

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Expect another scorcher on Tuesday with highs reaching 98 degrees in Denver, Boulder and Fort Collins.

The record high for Denver is 102 degrees set in 2016. Skies will stay sunny across the Front Range.

The mountains start sunny then a 20 percent chance of afternoon thunderstorms. Highs will range from 75 to 95 degrees.

Wednesday looks hot again at 95 across the Front Range.

There are two pushes of monsoon moisture later in the week.

The first arrives Thursday and Friday, and the second arrives sometime between Sunday and Tuesday.

The result is a chance for afternoon thunderstorms and cooler temperatures.

Saturday looks drier and hotter than Sunday.

Check interactive radar and zoom in to where you are. Plus, check the radar anytime with the Pinpoint Weather App for iPhone and Android.

Pinpoint Weather has been independently certified as Colorado's Most Accurate Forecast by WeatheRate.

We're tracking weather today on FOX31 Denver and Channel 2 News -- and when conditions are bad we send out the Weather Beast.