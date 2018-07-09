Trump picks Brett Kavanaugh as Supreme Court nominee

WASHINGTON — President Trump has announced Brett Kavanaugh is his nominee to the Supreme Court.

Kavanaugh, 53, serves on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the DC Circuit and is a Yale Law School graduate.

Kavanaugh worked in the administration of each President Bush and also for independent counsel Kenneth Starr in the investigation that eventually led to the impeachment of President Bill Clinton.

He will now have to confirmed by the Senate to fill the seat of retiring Justice Anthony Kennedy.

This is a breaking news update. Check back shortly for more information.