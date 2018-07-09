The Salvation Army Delivers Clean Up Kits As Crews Work on Containing Spring Fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Salvation Army Emergency Services team has delivered clean-up kits and general hygiene kits for those affected by the growing Spring Fire. Both kits are being distributed out of various Disaster Assistance Centers. The compact hygiene kit includes items of basic personal use. While the 300 disaster clean-up kits have been pre-staged for distribution to evacuees as they wait to receive clearance to reenter their homes.

Survivors may request assistance with cleanup and ash-out to the following hotline: 719-270-1528.

To help with Colorado Wildfire Relief/ Recovery Efforts, please visit: https://give-im.salvationarmy.org/COFires

For more information regarding The Salvation Army Emergency Services please visit: www.IntermountainEmergencyServices.com. To learn about Colorado’s VOAD, please visit: http://helpcoloradonow.com/