Scorching summer heat to continue

We have now recorded 28 days in Denver with highs at 90 degrees or higher. We generally have about 42 days with 90 degree heat in a summer. The week ahead continues to look hot with 90 forecast through the weekend.

We will have the chance for a few scattered storms and much needed rain on Thursday & Friday. The chance for storms will be isolated over the weekend. So, it still looks mainly dry & hot.

Our next best chance for rain and to cool off arrives on Monday with temperatures in the seasonal upper 80s and more widespread showers.

