Operation Game Thief nets hefty fines for illegal kills

On July 3 at approximately 3:30 p.m., somebody shot and killed two mountain goats near Quandary Peak.

Wildlife in Colorado are considered property of the state, and something Colorado Parks and Wildlife spends millions of dollars and thousands of man-hours managing.

They take the poaching of wildlife very serious. That’s where Operation Game Thief comes in, it was established in 1981.

With the use of forensics, rewards and eyewitnesses, Operation Game Thief has resulted in more than 700 convictions, $600,000 in fines and the seizure of more than 1,300 illegally taken animals.

The two mountain goats in near Quandary Peak were apparently killed with a handgun. They were shot and just left where they lay.

Poaching is not hunting. And all Colorado Parks and Wildlife needs now, is just a little help from you.