AURORA, Colo. — Nolan Arenado spent his day off visiting patients at Children’s Hospital Colorado on Monday.

Arenado visited the hospital after getting back from Seattle following a series win over the Mariners this weekend.

The Rockies posted the adorable photos of the All-Star third baseman visiting the patients who were thrilled to see the Rockies superstar. He even signed jerseys and baseball for the patients.

Got back from Seattle last night and Nolan spent his off-day at the children’s hospital. Pretty good ballplayer, even better person. pic.twitter.com/8YZxbfgUyq — Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) July 9, 2018

“Thanks for visiting my son today Nolan! He also got to ring the bell for completing his double stem cell transplant and chemo treatment! Best day ever!!! Rockies forever,” Dirk Brennecke wrote on the Rockies’ Facebook post.

“Thanks for visiting my kiddo! Made his whole week of upcoming chemo start out great,” added Jessica Graham on the post.

And Danette Deorio Brown added to the Rockies post with “Thanks for visiting our dear friend Logan!”

The visit to the hospital comes the day after Arenado was named to his fourth straight MLB All-Star Game. He will be the starting third baseman for the second straight year.

Arenado leads the National League with 22 homers so far this season, ahead of fellow All-Star Bryce Harper of the Washington Nationals.