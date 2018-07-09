Sunny, hot conditions with near-record highs; chance of thunderstorms later in week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Expect another scorcher on Monday in Denver, Boulder and Fort Collins with lots of sunshine, dry conditions and highs pushing toward 97 degrees.

The record for Denver is 98 degrees set in 1989 and 1903. On Sunday, the high reached 98 degrees.

The mountains can expect dry conditions with just a slight 10% chance of afternoon t-storms. Highs 75-90.

The best chances for afternoon monsoon-induced thunderstorms across the Front Range and in the mountains is Thursday and Friday afternoons, and early next week. The other days feature much smaller chances.

The hot streak in Denver continues through Wednesday then temperatures will cool into the low 90s.

