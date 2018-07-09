Middle school teacher pleads guilty to 3 counts of sexual assault on a child

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — Prairie Middle School teacher Brian Vasquez, pleaded guilty Monday to three sexual assaults on a child, criminal attempt to sexually exploit a minor and using the internet to sexually exploit a minor.

Vasquez, 34, was originally charged with eight felony counts for the alleged physical abuse and exchanging of nude photos with several students.

Court records say Vasquez initially admitted he had sexually assaulted, threatened or “sextorted” multiple female students, including a 14-year-old girl in one of his classes — starting in 2013.

Vasquez was charged with 11 counts of sexual assault on a child by a person in a position of trust; 10 counts of sex exploitation of a child — inducement or enticement; eight counts of sexual contact — coercion of a child; and two counts of internet luring of a child with intent to exploit.

Vasquez, who has taught seventh- and eighth-grade social studies at the Aurora school since August 2011, had been placed on administrative leave by Cherry Creek Schools before being fired.

Vasquez could face up to 40 years in prison per terms of the deal. He will be held without bond until sentencing on Sept. 28.