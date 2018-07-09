‘He made the world a brighter place:’ Father of 13-year-old killed in road-rage shooting writes emotional post on son’s birthday

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — The family who lost a 13-year-old boy in a shooting that injured his mother, brother and a bystander wrote a powerful post on Sunday, which would have been the boy’s 14th birthday.

According to the Westminster Police Department, on June 14, Jeremy Webster followed 41-year-old Meghan Bigelow’s vehicle for several blocks.

She was with her three children. Webster then parked behind her vehicle outside a dental office near West 80th Avenue and Sheridan Boulevard.

Police said Webster and Bigelow were arguing before the suspect shot the woman and two of the children — 13-year-old Vaughn and 7-year-old Asa.

Vaughn was killed. Meghan and Asa suffered life-threatening injuries. Meghan’s third son, a 12-year-old, was not shot.

A man who witnessed the shooting was also shot and is expected to survive.

Sunday would have been Vaughn’s 14th birthday and his father wrote an update on a web page through CaringBridge saying that they “have never experienced a more emotionally polorizing day.”

“In Vaughn’s short time he taught us things that we never recognized. He questioned things that didn’t make sense to him even if they did to everyone else,” his father wrote in the post. “He often did what he thought was right even if it was out in left field. Even if his ideas were in left field, when he put his mind to something….It was going to happen.”

His father wrote that Meghan and Asa seem to have the same thought process as Vaughn because they don’t believe what the scans show or what doctor’s say their outcome will be. He said that they ignore all odds and exceed all expectations.

He ended the post by saying that the family believes Vaughn was saying hello in the form of a rainbow.

“At the end of a very emotional day Meghan and I were in different hospitals across town and each saw a different rainbow,” he wrote. “We decided that it was Bubba saying hi to both of us in his colorful way. We miss him so much…he was such a good kid and made the world a brighter place.”

Webster was formally charged with murder on June 21. He faces 11 counts. He previously admitted to shooting the four victims, according to court documents.