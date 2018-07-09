× Happi Headware

Happi Headware were started by Alyssa Feinberg when she was 16 years old, after a day of skiing with friends. She is now 17 and her idea has grown into a business. Happi Headware offer two styles of headbands: summer and winter. The summer headbands are lined with a wicking mesh to keep your hair and sweat at bay. The winter headbands are wider to cover your ears and are lined with a brushed fabric for just a little more warmth. The headbands are unique because they feature images from real place around the world and represent the places we love to explore.