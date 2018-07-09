Florida firefighters finish lawn work for family after husband’s heart attack

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — Firefighters in Florida stepped in to help a family finish their landscaping after a man had a heart attack and was unable to finish.

To prevent a large fine from their homeowners association, Melissa and Gene Work were working hard to lay new sod in their front yard before the deadline when Gene started showing symptoms of a heart attack.

Although Melissa called for help, Gene wanted to finish the yard work to avoid the hefty fine. As Gene was on the way to the hospital in an ambulance all he could think about was the sod.

“He kept begging me to figure out the sod and have it put down because he didn’t want it to go to waste and die,” Melissa wrote in a Facebook post that has since gone viral. “It’s ALL he kept asking about literally during a massive heart attack. LOL. I calmed him and kept saying ‘Jesus will help us. It’s OK. Jesus will figure this out babe.'”

Gene’s brother, who was also working on the landscaping, stayed behind to continue working on laying the sod. As he was laying it, he heard the firetruck and ambulance come back.

Seven firefighters and EMT’s jumped out, put on gloves, and started helping lay the new sod so it didn’t die and finished the work that Gene started.

Melissa thanked the first responders for going above and beyond in the Facebook post that has been shared over 23,000 times.