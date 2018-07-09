Eat According to Your Genes

July 9, 2018

Nutrigenomix is the study of how individual genetic variation affects a person's response to nutrients and impacts the risk of nutrition-related chronic diseases.  Kristin Kirkpatrick, MS, RDN, and President of KAK Nutrition Consulting and Manager of Wellness Nutrition Services at Cleveland Clinic joined us to share more.

https://www.nutrigenomix.com/

