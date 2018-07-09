× Coroner: Everest disaster survivor from Telluride died from head fractures

ASPEN, Colo. — Authorities say a survivor of the deadly 1996 Mount Everest expedition died from severe cranial fractures after falling about three stories in Telluride, Colorado.

The Aspen Times reports friends had found 61-year-old Charlotte Fox dead inside her home in late May.

San Miguel County Coroner Emile Sante says Fox fell about 35 feet (11 meters) and landed on her head. He says her residence “was a very vertical house” with four stories and a stairway in the middle. He says alcohol contributed to her death.

Fox was a fixture in the Aspen climbing and skiing scene from the early 1980s until she moved to Telluride in 2007. Fox summited high peaks across the world and survived the Everest trip where a blizzard led to the deaths of eight climbers.