Broomfield restaurant hosting fundraiser for local family’s hospital bill

BROOMFIELD, Colo.—What does it feel like to have your world taken away? Just ask Josh Chopper. It’s been nearly two years since his wife was killed in a tragic bus accident, driving a football team back from the airport. She was the only casualty.

“She saved the lives of everybody else on that bus,” Chopper said. “It turned my world upside-down. She was my world. She was the rock of my foundation.”

Since her death, Chopper has found comfort in another type of family in the Broomfield community. People like owner of Three Chicks Kitchen Sandy Christman have been there for support.

Chopper lives in the neighborhood of the breakfast and lunch staple and comes in a couple times a week for food and conversations.

“For us, family is everything, and our guests are part of our family,” Christmas said.

But that sense of comfort was taken away from Chopper last week, and for a moment he thought he may have to plan a funeral for yet another family member.

While biking to work, a truck ran a red light and hit his son CJ.

“He didn’t stop, he just kept going,” CJ Chopper said. “I tried to catch up but I was in too much pain.”

Three metal rods, 28 screws, a 3D-printed vertebra and $106,000 later, CJ was able to walk out of the hospital, but the Choppers still have a long journey ahead. Their insurance says they have to front the bill, and will only reimburse them for half. For the man who lost his wife, and doesn’t want his son to live the rest of his life in debt, this community is stepping up.

“Anything we can do to help our neighbors out, we do it,” Christman said.

On Sunday, Three Chicks is hosting a fundraiser from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. They’ll have a silent auction, raffle, food and drinks, along with a guacamole and salsa making competition. Christman says many local businesses have pitched in to donate food and prizes, but is still looking for more to contribute.