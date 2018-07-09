Broncos’ single-game home tickets go on sale July 25

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Single-game tickets for the Broncos’ home games for the 2018 season will go on sale July 25, the team announced Monday.

Tickets will go on sale starting at 10 a.m. for the eight regular-season and two preseason games at Broncos Stadium at Mile High.

The Broncos have sold out 373 consecutive regular-season games (387 consecutive when including the playoffs) dating to when they joined the NFL in 1970. A limited number of tickets are available for all games.

Single-game tickets in years past are usually sold within 30 minutes. The Broncos are coming off a 5-11 season, their worst since 2010. They have not had consecutive losing seasons since 1971-1972.

Full-price, half-price, Americans With Disability Act and club tickets will be available at various prices through Ticketmaster. There is a limit of four tickets per household per game.

Fans seeking half-priced tickets must pre-register through Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan program by July 23.

There are 2,000 half-priced tickets for each game in compliance with the legislation to build the stadium. No multiple-game purchases of half-priced tickets are allowed.

All ticketing this year will be on mobile devices through the free Broncos 365 app or through Ticketmaster. No printed-at-home PDF tickets are valid for entry.

Broncos 2018 home schedule

Sunday, Sept. 9: vs. Seattle Seahawks, 2:25 p.m. on FOX31

Sunday, Sept. 16: vs. Oakland Raiders, 2:25 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 1: vs. Kansas City Chiefs, 6:15 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 14: vs. Los Angeles Rams, 2:05 p.m. on FOX31

Sunday, Nov. 4: vs. Houston Texans, 2:05 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 25: vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, 2:25 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 15: vs. Cleveland Browns, 2:30 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 30: vs. Los Angeles Chargers, 2:25 p.m.

Preseason home schedule

Saturday, Aug. 11: vs. Minnesota Vikings, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 18: vs. Chicago Bears, 7 p.m.