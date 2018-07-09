Ambulances arrive at Thai cave as rains hit area

MAE SAI, Thailand — Three ambulances along with cars, hummers and soldiers have been seen entering the cave site where rescuers have been carrying out a high-stakes operation to bring out trapped members of a youth soccer team.

Heavy rains lashed the northern Thai region late Monday and a steady downpour has continued Tuesday.

After divers brought out four of the boys Monday evening, authorities indicated the rescue operation would continue for a third day. But they also warned heavy rain could hamper their efforts.

The rescue missions take nearly half a day to complete. Monday’s mission took about nine hours, two fewer than Sunday’s.

So far eight of the boys have been rescued. The team’s 25-year-old coach and four boys are still deep inside the flooded and sprawling cave.