35th Anniversary Denver MUDD Volleyball

Do you love good clean fun? Then stay home – because this is all-out volleyball war played on the world’s muddiest court. Battle to benefit babies in the hot sun, knee-deep in a pit of filthy awesomeness at the March of Dimes MUDD Volleyball tournament. Click on the link below to learn more about an event in your area. MUDD Volleyball is an important fundraiser for the March of Dimes, raising more than $300,000 annually. These funds support the March of Dimes in its programs of research, services, education and advocacy. The funds raised aim to help mothers have healthy pregnancies and give all babies a healthy start.

http://www.muddvolleyball.org/