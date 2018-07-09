3 charged with arson in relation to High Chateau Fire caused by unattended campfire

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. — Three Colorado Springs residents — including a juvenile — have been arrested in relation to the High Chateau Fire, the Teller County Sheriff’s Office said Monday.

Sheriff’s detectives and arson experts with the Colorado Bureau of Investigation determined the wildfire was caused by an unattended campfire.

David Michael Renfrow, 23, Kegan Patrick Owens, 19, and a 17-year-old male juvenile have been charged with first-degree arson. Each is facing four to eight years in prison and fines of $3,000 to $750,000.

The fire, which started June 28, has burned 1,423 acres and destroyed at least eight homes and several outbuildings. It was at 95 percent containment as of Monday morning.

The investigation is continuing and more people could be charged, the sheriff’s office said.

Teller County remains under a State III fire ban because of dry and windy conditions. No open fires of any types are allowed in the unincorporated areas of the county.