Volunteer survives lightning strike close call at Rocky Mountain National Park

ROCKY MOUNTAIN NATIONAL PARK — On Sunday afternoon, a volunteer at Rocky Mountain National Park was injured by a lighting strike on the Red Mountain Trail, located on the west side of the park.

An official with the park said it appears that the volunteer was not struck directly by lightning but lightning struck the ground nearby.

The Red Mountain Trail is located off of the Colorado River Trail; the volunteer was roughly one mile from the Colorado River Trailhead.

The woman was taken by ambulance from the trailhead to Granby Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

No further information is available at this time.