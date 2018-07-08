Some mandatory evacuations to be lifted for Lake Christine Fire

BASALT, Colo. — Some of the mandatory evacuations for the Lake Christine Fire burning near Basalt will be lifted on Sunday and Monday, the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office said.

Evacuations for the El Jebel Trailer Park were lifted on Sunday morning. Big Pinion and Little Pinion, Shadow Rock, Original Road, Pine Ridge and Sagewood Court, Hillcrest, Silverado, Two Rivers for access to Hillcrest will be lifted on Sunday afternoon, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office said that evacuations on most roads within Basalt will be lifted on Monday, with the exception of Lake Christine Road, Wilderness Road, Promontory Lane, Wild Spring Lane, Cedar Drive and Pinion Drive.

#LakeChristineFire – Evacuations lifted tomorrow (7.8.18) for these areas :

@ 8a.m. = El Jebel Trailer Park. @ 2p.m. = Big Pinion and Little Pinion, Shadow Rock, Original Road, Pine Ridge and Sagewood Court, Hillcrest, Silverado, Two Rivers for access to Hillcrest — Eagle County Sheriff (@EagleCountySO) July 8, 2018

Beginning at 8 a.m. on Monday, mandatory evacuations for the #LakeChristineFire on most roads within the Town of Basalt will be lifted, with the exception of Lake Christine Road, Wilderness Road, Promontory Lane, Wild Spring Lane, Cedar Drive and Pinion Drive — Eagle County Sheriff (@EagleCountySO) July 8, 2018

Three homes have been destroyed by the fire and it has burned almost 5,300 acres.

Authorities say the fire started Tuesday evening after two people at the Basalt shooting range used tracer bullets, which illuminate the path of fired bullets.

Richard Karl Miller, 23, and Allison Sarah Marcus, 22, both of El Jebel face 4th-degree arson charges for firing the bullets. They could face additional charges after the investigation is concluded, according to Amber Barrett, a spokeswoman for the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office.

The charge is a misdemeanor. They were given a summons and not arrested, so they are not being held in the Eagle County Jail.

RELATED: Interactive map and list of the wildfires burning in Colorado