× Residents displaced by town home fire left in limbo

WESTMINSTER, Colo. – It’s been more than a month since a fire broke out at a Westminster town home complex, and yet no repairs have been made – leaving multiple families displaced.

“I saw fire shooting out of that unit down there,” Kings Mill resident Josh Schwartz said. “It was so hot I could feel it just standing at my door.”

Frantic moments as a fire erupted at the Kings Mill town homes on the afternoon of June 3.

“I didn’t even take my shoes, I was like we have to get out the door,” Schwartz said.

Once the fire was out, residents returned to find their homes filled with extensive smoke damage.

“Headaches immediately. You just don’t feel right. We were in there for maybe two minutes and left,” Wenny Campbell said.

The Looker-Campbell family is expecting their second child. But with the health risks and asbestos tied to the fire, they cannot live here. They turned to the Kings Mill HOA for answers.

“We’re basically held hostage by the process. We haven’t been told anything,” resident, Jon Looker said.

It’s now been five weeks since the fire. Westminster Fire investors have finalized their report and classified the fire as undetermined. But still residents are no closer to finding out when and if repairs will be made.

“It doesn’t feel like there’s anybody on our side,” Looker said. FOX31: “You’re still required to pay your monthly HOA fee even though you can’t live here?”

Looker: “Every month”

Other neighbors are also fed up with the lack of communication.

“We asked for an emergency meeting and they pretty much told us to wait until the next normally scheduled meeting – as though this is just a regular business item,” Schwartz said. “It’s insane that we have to continue paying our $200 a month HOA fee – that covers things like water, trash which obviously no one in this building is using.”

The Problem Solvers reached out to every HOA board member through email and the Property Management company, but did not receive a response.

Meanwhile residents like the Lookers are left in limbo. “We would like them to treat this as if they lived here,” Campbell said.

“Their inaction is making it worse for us,” Schwartz said.

There will be an HOA board meeting at 5 p.m. on July 9, at the MSI property management offices at 11002 Benton Street, Westminster. We plan to follow up on the outcome of the meeting.