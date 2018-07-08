× Isolated storms, toasty temperatures ahead to end the weekend

Unseasonably warm temperatures will stay with us through the second half of our weekend, with highs hitting the upper 90s once again this afternoon. Similar to Saturday, a weak boundary will develop across the Denver metro area, sparking up a few showers and thunderstorms during the midday and afternoon hours. Due to fairly dry air at the surface, damaging wind and frequent lightning will be the main concern. A better chance for scattered thunderstorms continues for the high country.

Conditions will clear out overnight, with temperatures dropping into the mid-60s to start the day on Monday. Temperatures will stay in the 90s through the upcoming work week, gradually dropping to the low 90s by Friday. We will stay dry and windy, with mostly sunny conditions Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

A slight shift in our weather pattern will bring in a few isolated thunderstorms on Thursday. Chances remain slim, but it is our best chance looking into the next week .

Check interactive radar and zoom in to where you are. Plus, check the radar anytime with the Pinpoint Weather App for iPhone and Android.

Pinpoint Weather has been independently certified as Colorado’s Most Accurate Forecast by WeatheRate.

We’re tracking weather today on FOX31 Denver and Channel 2 News – and when conditions are bad we send out the Weather Beast.