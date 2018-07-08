Hot streak continues in Colorado

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Denver reached 98 degrees this afternoon, only 5 degrees off of the record high of 103 degrees. Scattered storms will move across the Front Range this afternoon and evening allowing temperatures to cool off a few degrees.

Storms could contain lightning, gusty winds, and a brief downpour.

Monday is going to be a few degrees cooler than this weekend with afternoon high temperatures reaching the mid 90s in Denver. Sunny and dry conditions will be the trend statewide with the exception of a few afternoon storms in southwest Colorado.

The heat is here to stay on Tuesday with a high temperature of 96 degrees in Denver with dry conditions.

The rest of the week will stay in the 90s with slight chances for storms each afternoon.

Better chances for rain and cooler temperatures will move in next weekend.

Check interactive radar and zoom in to where you are. Plus, check the radar anytime with the Pinpoint Weather App for iPhone and Android.

Pinpoint Weather has been independently certified as Colorado's Most Accurate Forecast by WeatheRate.

We're tracking weather today on FOX31 Denver and Channel 2 News - and when conditions are bad we send out the Weather Beast.