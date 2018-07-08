Driver killed after crashing into tree in Aurora

AURORA, Colo. — The driver was killed and the passenger was injured after a vehicle crashed into a tree in Aurora early Saturday morning.

The crash happened in the 2900 block of South Ceylon Way, which is near East Hampden Avenue and South Tower Road, according to Aurora police.

The driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene while the passenger, who police only identified as an adult woman, was transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say that alcohol and speed are being investigated as possible factors in the crash.

The identities of the people involved in the crash were not released.