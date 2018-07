× Dogs competing in flyball tournament in Westminster

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — Some of the best dogs in the state are running, umping and flying in the Mile High Velocity flyball tournament in Westminster on Sunday morning.

Each team has four dogs and each of the dogs has to complete the course. The team that completes it the fastest wins.

For more information on the event head to Matrixdog.com.

I’m a Flyball newbie and my mind is blown! Check this out! We’re out here today covering a fun story on @channel2kwgn! #KDVR pic.twitter.com/1Am62Fk2vv — Emily Allen FOX31 (@EmilyAReports) July 8, 2018