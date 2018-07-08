Denver-based company helps Thai divers with 3D map of cave

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER, Colo. --Their mission is dangerous, but necessary. To have success, a team of divers trying to save the rest of a soccer team stranded in a Thailand cave will need all the information about the twisting tunnel they can get.

"Divers are always the tip of the spear," said CEO of Denver-based Intermap Technologies Patrick Blott. "They need that data and that background to sort of guide them in terms of where to go and where to look, where the waters gonna flow, if it comes to it how to drill."

This is where Blott's company can lend a helping hand. The company of roughly 200 people has been doing mapping for more than 30 years, being one of the first companies to 3D map the world, and a prime contractor on the space shuttle program.

Blott says they have a strong international presence, with about half their employees working in Asia. They got a call to create a 3D model of the cave crews are trying to navigate. Using data from things we can't see (like micro waves, sound waves and radio waves) Intermap Technologies compiles tons of information to create the product.

"We can pull all this different data together, put it in like a blender, and then come out with something that, in this case is like a 3D model," Blott said.

A model and blueprint that helped divers have the information to help save four of the 13 people trapped in the cave; 12 boys on a soccer team and their coach.

"We are so hopeful this is gonna turn out okay, we feel much more optimistic today than we did when we started on this, when we didn't even know where the kids were," Blott said. "Fingers crossed this is all going in the right direction."