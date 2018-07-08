62-year-old man found dead on Boulder hiking trail

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. – Sunday afternoon at 1 p.m., Boulder County Sheriff’s deputies, Allenspark Fire, and Estes Park Ambulance responded to the report of an unresponsive person near Camp Dick at approximately 50,000 Peak to Peak Highway.

The 911 call indicated a 62-year-old man was found alone and unresponsive by hikers approximately 10 minutes up the Middle St. Vrain Trail.

Rescue personnel administered lifesaving efforts without success. Rocky Mountain Rescue completed the recovery of the body.

Investigators from the Sheriff’s Office and medical investigators from the Boulder County Coroner’s Office are investigating the unattended death.

The preliminary investigating at the scene indicates that the man died of medical related issues. There were no indications of foul play.

The Coroner’s Office will make a determination as to the cause and manner of death once they have completed their investigation.

The Boulder County Coroner’s Office will release the name of the man once they have confirmed that all family members have been notified of the death.