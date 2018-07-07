Unseasonably warm weekend, mountain showers expected

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Thanks to a large area of high pressure sitting over the state, temperatures will soar well above average through the upcoming weekend.

Highs Saturday will reach the upper 90s across the Front Range this afternoon, falling just a few degrees shy of the record in Denver.

Conditions will stay dry over the Denver metro and eastern plains, but mountain showers can be expected. Where storms form, damaging wind, large hail and frequent lightning will be the main concern. We'll stay mainly clear tonight as temperatures drop into the mid-60s.

Similar on Sunday

Sunday's forecast will be very similar, dry conditions in the lower elevations, scattered thunderstorms possible the further west into the mountains you are. Temperatures will stay above average, reaching the mid-90s during the afternoon.

Our dry and hot weather pattern will stay with us through the upcoming work week, as highs stay in the low 90s. We'll stay sunny through Tuesday, with our next chance for any scattered showers arriving on Thursday.

