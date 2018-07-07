UFC Fight Night coming to Denver for 25th Anniversary

DENVER — UFC fans will flock to Denver this fall for one of its Fight Night events, which will be hosted at the Pepsi Center.

UFC made the announcement Saturday.

The event will take place on Nov. 10, almost exactly 25 years after UFC 1 took place at the now-demolished McNichols Sports Arena.

“It was a one-night tournament that featured legends such as Royce Gracie and Ken Shamrock. The goal was to test each martial art against each other to determine which style was more dominant. That night would change the course of combat sports forever,” UFC said in a statement, referring to the 1993 event.

The fights will be aired on FS1.

“Bouts for the card are to be determined but fans can expect a fight week unlike any other with special events, UFC legends and much more,” UFC said.

More details, including when tickets will go on sale, will be announced in coming weeks.

UFC — or Ultimate Fighting Championship — has become especially popular in recent years. It hosts mixed martial arts (MMA) events around the world.