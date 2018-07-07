× Two new wildfires start in Fremont County

FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. — Two wildfires began in Fremont County on Saturday. The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) said the fires have been named the Quarry Fire and the Twin Fire.

The Quarry Fire is burning near Fremont Peak. It is at least 10 acres in size. The Eastridge Campground was evacuated as a precaution.

The Twin Fire is burning off of County Road 3. It had burned one-tenth of an acre. No evacuations have been ordered for that fire.

First responders were having difficulty reaching the fire because of motorists stopped on the road to view the smoke. FCSO encouraged people to continue driving and allow emergency crews to reach the fires quickly.