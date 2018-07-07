Thanks to art donation, veterans raise money to help others find work

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- The Cherry Creek Arts Festival is one of the biggest outdoor events in the Mile High City every year.

It draws about 350,000 people and features the work of more than 250 artists.

This year, that includes a sculpture of the 16th president of the United States, simply called "Lincoln," that stands tall outside Paul Zueger's Masters Gallery off 3rd Street.

"He couldn’t give anymore," Zueger said of the sculpture. "His hat is off. His shoulders are swooped. His head is down."

Renowned sculptor Gib Singleton created "Lincoln." His work has been seen around the world and it's about to be front and center at Aurora's new Veterans Administration Hospital.

"My heart goes out to veterans," Zueger said. "They’re the lifeblood of the country. They support us. They guard us. They do everything and they’re all heroes."

That's why Zueger is donating the piece to the VA, so long as the Working Warriors Group can raise $100,000 by November.

Iraq War veteran Steve Starck started the charity to help other veterans get jobs after they leave the service.

"There should never be a veteran that gets out of the military -- after giving to their country -- and does not have a job," Starck told FOX31.

Last year, about 370,000 veterans were unemployed.

Stark hopes to reduce that number by helping blue-collar veterans who are trained electricians, welders and more get the civilian certifications they need to get jobs.

That all costs money -- something he's hoping to raise thanks to Zuegler's donation.