× Spring Fire grows to nearly 107,000 acres, at least 132 homes burned

COSTILLA COUNTY, Colo. — Growth on Colorado’s third largest wildfire in terms of size in state history has slowed, but it is still growing. The Spring Fire in Costilla and Huerfano counties was reported at 106,985 acres Saturday morning. Fire managers said it was 43% contained.

The fire started June 27 five miles east of Fort Garland in Costilla County. At least 132 homes have been destroyed.

One man is in custody and facing arson charges for starting the fire.

There were 1,688 firefighters at the Spring Fire as of Saturday morning.

Highway 160 remains closed from La Veta to Ft Garland. Highway 12 is closed from mm 7 to mm 22.5. Highway 69 is closed from mm 5 to mm 42 (open to local traffic only).

Parts of the San Isabel National Forest are closed.

Evacuations remained in effect Saturday. For current evacuee information: Huerfano County or call 719-695-9604. Costilla County or call 719-480-8719.