Justice rally held for coach shot and killed outside Aurora nightclub

AURORA, Colo. -- On Saturday night, family and friends of a coach and father killed outside an Aurora nightclub came together to rally for justice.

“What do we want?” the preacher questioned.

“Justice for D,” the crowd responded.

Holding handmade signs, loved ones of 37-year-old Dejon Williams, a family man and youth coach, lined 6th Avenue.

“He was stolen from us,” Williams’ wife Shanan Daugherty said. “He touched so many kids. He coached youth basketball boys [and] girls. [He] was all about keeping kids off the street.”

Daugherty said Williams had been celebrating Memorial Day weekend with his family at the Kasbah Nightclub near 6th Avenue and Helena Street on May 27. She said shortly after they left the club, Williams was trying to break up a fight in a nearby parking lot when he was shot.

“Gun shots rang out. He dropped. He dropped, and the next thing I knew, Mom was laying over him next to me. I was giving him mouth to mouth,” Daugherty said.

Daugherty wife frantically tried to revive Williams.

“I yelled, 'Stay with me. We need you, we need you.' He was everything to us: a protector, a provider, inspiration, motivation,” Daugherty said.

Williams later died at the hospital from a gunshot wound to the back of the head.

His mother said the senseless violence must stop.

“The bottom line is that we cannot continue to allow murderers to stalk or hold our communities hostage,” Paulette Williams Givens said. “That is my son and no one has the right to take his life away from me.”

While nothing will bring back their beloved “Coach D," the family said they won’t stop searching until they get justice.

“Somebody out there knows something there were too many people there, too many people around,” Daugherty said.

The Aurora Police Department is offering a $4,000 reward for anyone with information regarding the homicide. Anonymous tips can be made by calling Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.