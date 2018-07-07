× Investigators seek information about who shot, killed 2 mountain goats on Quandary Peak

BRECKENRIDGE, Colo. — Two mountain goats were found shot and killed and Colorado Parks and Wildlife investigators are looking for information to find out who did it.

The two goats, young males between 1 and 2 years old, were found dead about 2.8 miles up the trail on Quandary Peak near Breckenridge July 4, a statement from Parks and Wildlife said Saturday.

CPW officers are looking for information from anyone hiking Quandary Peak on July 2 or July 3 who may have seen something.

Anyone with information can contact CPW’s Operation Game Thief website or call 877-265-6648.