Divide Fire burns nearly 20,000 acres in Moffat County

MOFFAT COUNTY, Colo. — A wildfire about 32 miles north of Craig had burned 19,290 acres as of midday Saturday, according to officials.

Also known as the Divide Fire, it is 30 percent contained. 75 people are fighting the fire.

Resources working the fire include four single-engine air tankers and a helicopter.

Officials said two structures have been lost since the fire began on June 29. Several others are threatened.

A Type 3 Incident Management Team is managing the fire. Its cause remains under investigation.