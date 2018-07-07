Denver man dies after falling during hike in Boulder County

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — A 31-year-old Denver man died after falling during a hike with his girlfriend in the Navajo Peak area of Boulder County Saturday.

The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office said 911 operators received a call around 1:30 p.m. Saturday from a campground host in the Brainard Lake Recreational Area. The caller said a man had fallen near Navajo Peak and was reported to have died from injuries sustained during the fall.

Deputies from the sheriff’s office and medical personnel responded. They learned the man had been on a day hike with his girlfriend. The pair hiked from Brainard Lake to the base of Navajo Peak in the Indian Peaks Wilderness Area. The man was climbing a boulder when he slipped and fell.

The girlfriend said the man fell 20 to 30 feet, hitting his head several times during the fall before landing in a crevasse.

“The man’s girlfriend, a medical doctor, climbed down to him and found that he had no pulse. The man sustained significant trauma during the fall and could not be resuscitated,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

The woman did not have cell service and had to hike 5 miles back to Brainard Lake to get help. The sheriff’s office said the hike typically takes between 1.5 and 2 hours.

Authorities determined weather conditions would not allow the man’s body to be retrieved safely on Saturday evening. Crews will try and recover the body early Sunday.

No foul play is suspected.

The man will be identified once his family has been notified.