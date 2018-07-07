Air, ground crews fight Thornburg Fire in Moffat County

MOFFAT COUNTY, Colo. — A wildfire that began Friday evening in Moffat County had burned 1,636 acres as of midday Saturday, according to officials.

The Thornburg Fire is burning 5 miles west of Maybell.

45 people are fighting the fire. Ground crews are being assisted by two single-engine air tankers.

Approximately 30 structures are threatened, but none have burned.

There is no current estimate on containment.

The Thornburg Fire is separate from the Divide Fire, also burning in Moffat County.