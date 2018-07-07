Adobe Fire 95 percent contained, pre-evacuation notices lifted

CUSTER COUNTY, Colo. — The Adobe Fire burning in the mountains west of Pueblo is now 95 percent contained, according to authorities. It has burned 85 acres.

Earlier this week, the fire forced officials to order pre-evacuation notices for homes in both Custer and Fremont Counties.

On Saturday morning, authorities said all pre-evacuation notices had been lifted.

The fire is in the San Carlos Ranger District in the Northern Wet Mountains about 5 miles west of Wetmore, according to KRDO.

The Adobe Fire was reported Monday afternoon. Authorities believe it was caused by lightning.