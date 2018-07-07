Adams County sheriff’s deputy shoots, kills suspect who ran following crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. -- One person who pulled a weapon on a deputy after running from a car crash was shot and killed early Saturday, the Adams County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies were called to 7028 Lipan Street at about 1:30 a.m. on a report of a party at a vacant house.

"When deputies arrived, several vehicles left at a high rate of speed. While checking the area deputies located an accident at 70th and Broadway. As deputies stopped to render aid, occupants of one of the vehicles fled on foot," a statement from the sheriff's office said.

There was a foot chase and a spokesperson says one of the occupants pointed a weapon at a deputy. The deputy shot him and he died.

A spokesperson said people in the car that was hit in the crash were taken to the hospital. There was no information about their conditions or how many people were hurt.

The Adams County Critical Incident Team is investigating the shooting.

No other information was released.

