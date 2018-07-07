90-degree temperatures are here to stay

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Denver's high temperature hit 98 degrees Saturday afternoon. Fortunately, afternoon showers and storms cooled temperatures a few degrees.

Scattered storms will be possible in Denver and in the mountains on and off through Saturday evening. Gusty winds and lightning will be the main threats.

Temperatures will reach the 90s once again on Sunday. Denver is expected to reach a high around 96 degrees. Metro Denver has another 10 percent chance to see a few storms develop Sunday afternoon and evening with the best chances staying in the mountains.

If you are planning to be outside in the mountains or foothills on Sunday, storms will develop by 11 a.m. or noon. Make sure to have a safe shelter wherever you are.

Highs will stay in the 90s the rest of the week. Storm chances don't move in again until Wednesday.

