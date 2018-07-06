× Vail Farmers’ Market

The Vail Farmers’ Market and Art Show kicks off its 18th summer season with more than 135 vendors offering the finest quality of local produce, food and artistry on Sunday, June 17 and runs every Sunday through October 7, 2018 on East Meadow Drive.

From fresh local produce, locally-sourced artisanal products, food vendors and live music, The Farmers’ Market truly is a celebration of summer in the Vail Valley.

Locals are welcome to start shopping for produce at 9:30 a.m. to receive the best selection of local fruits, vegetables, meats and craft artwork. On June 17, expect to find farmers selling fresh cherries, tomatoes, summer squash, apricots, cucumbers, peas, arugula, kale, salad mix, onions garlic and new potatoes and more in-season fruits and vegetables including Colorado’s famous peaches will be coming soon.

Market goers can shop and dine while listening to top musicians perform throughout the summer. Live music at, The Secret Garden, during the Farmer’s Market will also begin on June 17 and run every weekend throughout the summer. Additionally, ‘Jazz at the Market’ presented by Vail Jazz will begin July 1 and run through August 26. For a list of all performances visit www.vailfarmersmarket.com.