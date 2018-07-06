Teen drowns at Loveland lake

LOVELAND, Colo. — Authorities say a Greeley teenager who was pulled out of a northern Colorado lake died from drowning.

The Loveland Daily Reporter-Herald reports 17-year-old Zachariah Apodaca was taken from Lake Loveland on Monday and flown to an Aurora hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The Larimer County Coroner’s Office confirmed the death as accidental Thursday.

Apodaca was with a group at a Loveland park on the lake’s north side. Kiana Vigil, one of the 10 people in the group, says Apodaca struggled in the lake, called for help and went under the water.

She says they were unable to pull him back to shore, and they called 911. Thompson Valley Emergency Medical Services and Loveland Fire Rescue Authority responded and retrieved Apodaca.