Scorching heat ahead

We are expecting a dome of high pressure to sit over Colorado allowing temperatures to soar. As a result, we are forecasting highs each afternoon through the end of next week to reach the 90s. The hottest days will be over the weekend with readings in the upper 90s. We only have a few days with isolated storm chances. The next best chance for rain arrives on Thursday. The mountains will see some spotty showers just about every day. However, the rain totals don't look beneficial to help combat wildfires.

Some summer heat stats: As of today Denver has reached 90 degrees or higher on 25 days. We did it 4 times in May, 16 times in June and 5 times this month. There is a top 10 list of most 90 degree days in a summer. In order to reach that list you would need a minimum of 52 days. The most we've ever recorded was 73 days in 2012. During that hot summer we also set a record for the most consecutive days of 90+ degree heat at 24 straight days. And, in that same year we had 13 days at more than 100 degrees and reach 105 degrees twice. By the way, 105 degrees is the hottest temperature ever recorded in Denver's weather record history. We've reached that hot reading only 5 times. One of them was this year on June 28th.

So, with another 7 days of 90 degree heat on the way we could be at 32 days by July 13th. And, with roughly 7 more weeks of summer heat hitting 52 days of 90 degree heat and making the top 10 list of hottest summers could be possible.

