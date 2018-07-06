Police investigate tire marks on rainbow-colored crosswalks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Denver police are taking action after tire marks deface crosswalks celebrating Denver’s LGBTQ community.

But it’s not clear if those marks are intentional.

There are two rainbow-colored crosswalks on Broadway near West Irvington Place.

They had only been up for a short while before the marks appeared.

They were first noticed right before Denver’s Pride Week.

Sean Virnich has used the crosswalks many times and noticed police were investigating.

"They had a police car right in the middle of the lane. It was stopping people from driving by, and there was a police officer who was taking pictures."

Officers were investigating tire marks concentrated on crosswalks celebrating Denver’s LGBTQ community.

Anika Heng, who lives nearby said, "I would definitely hope that no one is trying to deface it."

The marks caught the attention of the mayor’s chief of staff who tweeted pictures asking if those marks might be intentional.

On Thursday, Denver police placed a HALO surveillance camera focused on the crosswalk.

The mayor's communications director Amber Miller said, "We think it’s a great representation of the open, welcoming, inclusive city that Denver is. It’s just one of the many ways that can articulate that and we want to preserve that."

Miller said police have not been able to determine if the tire marks are intentional.

Many who live near here – wonder.

Virnich, who saw the police taking pictures said, "I’m not sure if it was a specific hate crime or if it was skid marks, but it’s a sad thing to see happen to the first rainbow crosswalk in Denver."

One of the big supporters of the LGBTQ crosswalks is the Buffalo Exchange store next to them.

Store management tells us there are plans to power wash the marks so the colors can shine brightly once again.