Plan for overnight closures of Eisenhower, Johnson tunnels

If you have an upcoming road trip planned that will take you through the Eisenhower and Johnson Memorial Tunnels overnight, you may need to find an alternate route.

Beginning Sunday, tests of the tunnel’s fire suppression systems will force the shutdown of some lanes of both tunnels beginning at 10 p.m. through 6 a.m.

The system testing will last through Wednesday and a full list of the planned closures can be found below.

Testing must be done to make sure a valve has not corroded and will be effective in case of an emergency. Testing requirements will be ongoing throughout the 30 year expected life of the system.

Aside from the sprinkler testing, tunnel staff will also take advantage of the full night closures to perform maintenance and inspection work on lighting, water, roadway and structural elements of the tunnels, according to CDOT.

Travel impacts: